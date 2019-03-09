The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff got to most polling units about 7:45 a.m.

Similarly, security personnel and party agents were on ground at the polling units located within the Ansarun-Deen Grammar School, Badagry Grammar School, Akran Palace and Badagry Customary Court at Topo Garage Garage in Badagry.

At the Badagry Customary Court Ward A, Polling Unit 004, the Secretary to the Badagry Local Government, Mr Kamarudeen Ajagbe, commended the security agents and INEC staff for starting the election processes early.

In Ajara White House Polling Unit 001, the House of Representatives member-elect, Hon. Babatunde Hunpe, noted that the turnout of voters was low compared to Feb. 23 when the Presidential and National assembly elections were held.

I have been to about 13 polling units in Ajara but the turnout was not impressive but we are working on it, he said.