NAN reports that the voting began at about 6: 50 pm at Confluence stadium Lokoja.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the PDP Primary, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, said that 2, 388 delegates were accredited out of the total of 2; 511 PDP delegates from the 21 local government areas of Kogi.

He added that 600 ballot papers had been provided, saying they had enough ballot papers.

”We have 13 aspirants for Kogi PDP governorship primaries and no aspirant has signified their interest to stepdown. So, we have 13 agents representing all the 13 aspirants,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP Publicity Secretary, told NAN that the party had taken the necessary steps to ensure free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful election.

According to him, the names of all the delegates across the state were earlier published in different national dailies and online media.

He added that every delegate had his or her photograph appeared on their accreditation card.

He explained that all other aspirants had pledged to support whoever won the PDP primaries among them, in the governorship election in November 16.

NAN reports that Yagba East, Ibaji, Olamaboro and Omala are four local government areas that had voted as at the time of this report.