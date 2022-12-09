Voting Atiku is a threat to our national unity – Fayose

Atiku, a former vice-president of Nigeria, is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in respect of the 2023 election.

Who Fayose wants as Nigeria's next president: There are several indicators that Fayose is publicly rooting for Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State who is the presidential flag-bearer of the Labour Party. He said his resolution was influenced by his conviction that Nigeria’s next president must come from the South considering the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari is a Northerner.

What you should know: Fayose's older brother is a staunch PDP member.

What Fayose said: “Voting Atiku is a threat to our national unity.

“Very dangerous game!” Fayose wrote on his known Facebook page on Thursday, December 08, 2022.

Meanwhile: James Lalu, executive secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), has accused Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of not caring for persons with disabilities (PWD).

Atiku had recently asked PWDs not to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

The former vice-president had accused the ruling party of failing to implement the disability law despite its passage by the national assembly.