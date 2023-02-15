ADVERTISEMENT
Vote PDP to connect mainstream, Atiku urges electorate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidential Candidate PDP, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has urged electorate in Enugu State to vote for PDP in Presidential election to enjoy democratic dividends from the Federal Government.

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Atiku said this on Tuesday during his Presidential Campaign Rally in Enugu.

The PDP presidential candidate further said that a vote for the party would connect the state to the center and mainstream.

He said he was impressed by the massive turnout, adding that it was a pointer that Enugu State was a PDP state.

“I am going to be the stepping stone to an Igbo President as I have said before.

“I want you to keep supporting the PDP because the next government is going to be formed by the PDP.

“I advise you to always be in the mainstream that is where you can always enjoy the dividends of democracy, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was conspicuously absent at the rally.

Ugwuanyi, who is a member of the Gov. Nyesom Wike led G-5 Governors, was, however, said to have received the presidential candidate at the Government House in his capacity as the former vice president.

Dr Iyorcha Ayu, the National Chairman of the party, while speaking, described Enugu State as a PDP state since its inception in 1998.

“Enugu is PDP; and PDP is Enugu.

“PDP is in your DNA and I believe that on the days of elections on Feb. 25 and March 11, you will vote PDP from the top to bottom and from bottom to the top, ” he said.

He advised them not to listen to any other party, adding: “Your destiny lies in PDP”.

“I don’t need to preach to you because you are already converted,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

