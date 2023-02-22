Vote for Tinubu, don’t waste your vote – Abia APC governorship candidate charges

He charged the electorate not to waste their votes on another presidential candidate, saying that Tinubu is the most qualified among the contestants.

“Help me by voting for Tinubu so that it will be easy for me to open any difficult door at the federal level when I become Abia governor.

“Don’t let this opportunity God has given us to slip away,’’ he charged.

Emenike told his supporters that his mission is to rescue and develop Abia, and urged everyone to rally round him to succeed.

He lamented the level of decay in Abia which he blamed on successive administrations in the past 24 years.

“The first step is to win the 2023 governorship election and rescue Abia from the fangs of incompetent, cruel and corrupt men and women who have held the state down for 24 years.

“Subsequently, we shall propel the state into a fresh highway of socio-economic development,’’ he said.

Emenike, an economist said he would devote 70 per cent of his programmes to youth empowerment.

He added that after he must have spent 18 months in office, any youth in Abia not employed should protest to Government House.

Earlier, APC chairman in Abia, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, said that it was a thing of pride that the party elected Emenike to lead the state.

“He is a product of right thinking,’’ said Ononogbu, who announced Emenike’s endorsement by some groups and individuals in other parties.