Some of the voters, who spoke to NAN expressed their satisfaction with the conduct of the elections and commended the security personnel for their display of professionalism.

The voters also commended INEC for delivering on their promises in terms of logistics and other processes.

Sunday Ilesanmi, a voter, said that the election was peaceful, free and fair and devoid of any rancour.

Our people have been able to exercise their civic responsibility peacefully, no problem of any kind, we thank God for that, Ilesanmi said.

An APC polling agent for ward 10, unit 1, Samson Ipinaye, told NAN that the conduct of the election was very fair, free and peaceful.

Ekundayo Amora, the PDP Agent said: We thank God. Our people have conducted themselves very well and politely even without security personnel.