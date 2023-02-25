Vote buying : EFCC arrests 17 suspects in Kano, Katsina

He said that six suspects were apprehended in Tofa and Ungogo Local Government Areas with bags of rice and semovita.

“We also arrested 10 suspects at Kofar Danagundi and Kwalli Primary School in Municipal Local Government Area,” he said.

Dogondaji said that one suspect was apprehended with 60 wrappers in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina state.

He said that all the suspects were arrested while attempting to share the items to influence voters during the presidential and national assembly elections.