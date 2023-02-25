ADVERTISEMENT
Vote buying : EFCC arrests 17 suspects in Kano, Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission ( EFCC) have arrested 17 people suspected of vote buying in Katsina and Kano States.

The EFCC Kano Zonal Commander, Farul Dogondaji told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that 16 of the suspects were arrested in Kano and one in Katsina state.

He said that six suspects were apprehended in Tofa and Ungogo Local Government Areas with bags of rice and semovita.

“We also arrested 10 suspects at Kofar Danagundi and Kwalli Primary School in Municipal Local Government Area,” he said.

Dogondaji said that one suspect was apprehended with 60 wrappers in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina state.

He said that all the suspects were arrested while attempting to share the items to influence voters during the presidential and national assembly elections.

The EFCC commander said the suspects will be charged to court after investigation.

