ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Vote buyers make brisk business at Jigawa polling units

News Agency Of Nigeria

Vote buyers on Saturday took advantage of security absence in Tunana Primary School to make brisk business in broad daylight near polling units in Jigawa.

Naira notes
Naira notes

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unfortunate development took place in Kiyawa Local Government Area where security operatives were conspicuously absent.

Recommended articles

A NAN correspondent observed that the vote buyers were seen negotiating to offer the new N1,000 notes and wrapper to prospective voters, mostly women.

NAN also reports that neither the anti graft personnel nor the independent local or international observers were sighted at the polling centre to possibly scare them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a prospective voter, one Alhassan Shafi’u, who reported to the Polling unit as early as 5 a.m., said he could not speak about the ugly situation because of fear, but however, expressed happiness that voting commenced by 8:30 a.m.

An APC agent, Haruna Zubairu, also declined to comment on vote buying, but said everything was fine.

Similarly, one Bashir Isa, an agent of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), also refused to comment on the presence of vote buyers but said that voting was going smoothly.

One of the Presiding Officers, Muhammad Garba of 024 Polling Unit, said that he was not entertaining any fear from anybody whatsoever, adding that the election process was going on peacefully.

Garba said that he started the accreditation and voting as early as 8:30 a.m. without experiencing any technical problem or having incomplete election materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN, however, reports that there was large turnout of voters in the area, mostly women and young men who were in their 20s showing their excitement at the way the entire processes started early enough.

However, DSP Lawan Shiisu, the Police Public Relations Officer, Jigawa Command, told NAN that they were not aware of the situation.

He said the Command would, in spite of that, quickly deploy reinforcement of security operatives to the centre.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Vote buyers make brisk business at Jigawa polling units

Vote buyers make brisk business at Jigawa polling units

Gunmen storms polling unit in Lagos state, snatch ballot boxes

Gunmen storms polling unit in Lagos state, snatch ballot boxes

Atiku votes, scores INEC low

Atiku votes, scores INEC low

Nigerians believe APC, they will vote for us again, says Buhari

Nigerians believe APC, they will vote for us again, says Buhari

Low voter turnout reported in Ekiti, Imo, Bayelsa, and Anambra states

Low voter turnout reported in Ekiti, Imo, Bayelsa, and Anambra states

2023 Governorship Elections: Process violence free in Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

2023 Governorship Elections: Process violence free in Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Obi votes, decries low voter turnout in Anambra

Obi votes, decries low voter turnout in Anambra

Pulse Sports

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'

You're the hero of our democracy, Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu. [DailyPost]

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff