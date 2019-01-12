Mr Segun Sowunmi, a PPCO Spokesperson while addressing journalists on Saturday in Abuja, said Nigerians should understand that democracy had offered them great opportunity to choose a competent leader.

“If we choose a bad leader we will live with the consequences, if we elect a good leader, we will enjoy the benefits.

“I pray and admonish Nigerians to go with a leader that is hoping and pushing to create jobs, unite the country, open up the country’s economy for more capacity, growth and make more funds available.

“Let us vote for a leader who is ready to secure the country and desires to listen to issues that cause agitations, to find ways to resolve them, restructure our country and give every section of Nigeria the ability to develop fast.

“Let us vote for a leader who will carry himself as national leader of all Nigerians. That is what the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar represents at the moment.’’

Sowunmi said that Nigerians must be willing, prepared and determined to do everything possible to elect a visionary leader.

“ How can they be saying Nigeria is the world headquarters of poverty in the world? How can we be killing ourselves?

“The only thing about election is that it gives us the opportunity to elect leaders that will develop the country.

“As citizens, we should take our civic responsibilities of getting our Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), making ourselves available to vote, asking questions and demanding for peaceful, free, fair and credible elections.’’

Sowunmi urged Nigerians to vote for Abubakar, describing him as an unusual type of leader with the capacity to create jobs, address insecurity, disunity and other challenges confronting the country.

He said Abubakar was running on a purpose of national unity to address issues of disunity among citizens.

Sowunmi said that over the years, Abubakar had become a pan-Nigerian, who was related to every ethnic group in the country either by birth, marriage, business or traditional tittles.

He said that Abubakar would also focus on issues of securing the country’s borders and promoting dialogues to address the issue of famers-herdsmen clash.

He added that Abubakar’s administration would also put in place an agricultural credit facility as insurance to cover farmers’ losses in the event that cattle destroyed farmers’ crops.

Sowunmi added that Abubakar also believed in restructuring of the security architecture in a way that would promote intelligence gathering and making the country’s security agencies proactive in protecting the country.

“Abubakar is going to do a complete over-haul of the security by determining whether the security agencies have enough equipment and effective mode of operation.

“He is going to determine whether their salaries and emoluments are encouraging to ensure that the country does not continue to lose its security men daily.’’

He added that an Abubakar led government would ensure that citizens had a verifiable address for easy location to curb crimes.