Vote APC to address PDP’s inadequacies in Gombe – Goje

Goje, who was in Gombe for the APC presidential primaries, said this in an interview with newsmen on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Alhaji Danjuma Goje says the All Progressive Congress (APC) was the only party that could address the inadequacies Gov. Dankwambo’s administration in the state.

He said that APC remained the only party in Gombe that deserved to be voted into office, insisting that the state had not fared well under  PDP.

According to him, Gov. Dankwambo has left the infrastructures in the state to decay while pensioners have been denied their gratuities for years.

“ APC remains the only party that can rescue the state from the failures of Gov. Dankwambo because we have a blueprint in President Muhammadu Buhari; we will replicate the achievements of President Buhari in Gombe state.

“The PDP government has not done well in the state within the last eight years. The airport, stadium, health facilities, market and the hotel they inherited, have been poorly maintained.

“ The free health care for our women and children have been stopped, while the pensioners have not been paid for years, yet the debt profile of the state is high.

“ With all the bailout funds and Paris Club refund, the people, and especially our pensioners, have been denied their entitlements for years.

“ The N8.2 billion functional water project that the PDP inherited is now in comatose”, he said.

The Gombe Central Senator advised APC members to vote a governorship candidate that would be acceptable to all and work with the party’s manifesto, while noting that he had no preferred candidate.

