VOTA is the future of E-voting in Nigeria

VOTA, the #1 e-voting platform in Nigeria is aimed at rectifying these shortcomings and we believe it is the future of electronic voting in Nigeria.

While the apparatus to conduct successful online elections might not be readily available for the entire country, now is a good time for smaller groups to begin testing out e-voting, till we are all confident of its accuracy and dependability.

VOTA is suitable to conduct elections for professional bodies, alumni associations, cooperative societies, political parties, unions, housing estates, etc.

Pulse Nigeria

We can attest that the long-standing history of electoral malpractices in Nigeria has resulted in breeding apathetic Nigerians. VOTA is changing this narrative by bringing elections closer to the electorates and ensuring that every vote truly counts.

With VOTA, each registered member gets a unique voting code. Members can also perform their voting rights from the comfort of their homes with any smart gadget. Easy, right?

The bogus costs and expenses that accompany physical voting can be significantly reduced through VOTA. Zero cost for voting site, papers, manpower and what have you. Convenience is not necessarily expensive, and that is what you get with VOTA.

You don't have to worry about stolen or damaged ballot boxes when you vote with VOTA. Developed with the most secure technology, the software has been tested and proven to be safe and hack-free. VOTA is 100% transparent as voters get real-time updates while votes are being cast.

Pulse Nigeria

The VOTA software is sophisticated to generate instant results after the election portal has been closed. That way, the electoral team does not have to spend productive days or weeks collating votes.

Now, there is no excuse for not participating in the elections of associations that you belong to. Changing the narrative of electioneering in Nigeria begins with you and me. Enough of arms folding, roll up your sleeves and get involved!

Still not sure about how VOTA can help in your next association's election? Contact us for a free virtual demo or speak with our support team.

VOTA is powered by Chamsmobile Limited, a leading technology company that provides payment, e-voting and identity management solutions.