This video of Ambode running to take photos with Tinubu is mad funny

Ambode This video of Lagos Gov running to pose for photos with Tinubu is mad funny

Ambode created some drama at an event in Lagos, when he ran to pose for pictures with Tinubu.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This video of Ambode running to take photos with Tinubu is mad funny play Ambode poses for pictures with Tinubu at Jim Ovia's book launch on Monday, September 17, 2018 (@AkinwunmiAmbode/Twitter)

Embattled Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, was in his elements at the book launch of Zenith bank founder, Mr. Jim Ovia.

The event held on Monday, September 17, 2018 at the Eko Hotel Convention Center in Lagos.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was one of the high profile guests at the event.

Recall that Pulse had reported that during speech time at the event, Ambode said he was unworthy to speak just after "The Jagaban" had spoken.

'Jagaban' is one of Tinubu’s many traditional titles.

A photo-op and some drama

After the event, dignitaries were invited to the podium for a round of photos.

As the cameras clicked and rolled, Ambode, who was standing between Dr. Christopher Kolade and Mr. Ovia, dashed to Tinubu’s corner as the audience clapped and cheered.

 

Ambode has reportedly fallen out with Tinubu.

Tinubu and all of the APC structure in Lagos have thrown their weight behind 53-year-old banker and former commissioner, Babajide Sanwoolu.

Ambode has reportedly been begging Tinubu and he's been dispatching emissaries to The Jagaban to plead his cause.

