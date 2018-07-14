Pulse.ng logo
Video exposes party agent allegedly bribing voters in Ekiti

Ekiti Election Video exposes party agent allegedly bribing voters during election

According to the report, police officers and men of the Civil Defence were watching him while he carried out the act.

An All Progressives Congress (APC) agent known as Bello Dauda has been accused of sharing N5,000 to voters in the ongoing Ekiti governorship election at polling unit 012 in Igbemo Ward of Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area.

According to Premium Times, police officers and men of the Civil Defence were watching him while he carried out the act.

The report also fingered one Mr. Olonniyi Elisha Onisola, who residents say is the APC leader in the area.

In the video obtained from Premium Times, the man in blue (Dauda), is seen giving money to a woman after she voted.

Money rain

Punch also reports, that the APC is openly distributing N5,000 per vote while the PDP is giving voters N4000.

"What we are doing is not an election. It is money competition.The APC is openly distributing N5,000 per vote while the PDP is distributing N4000 per vote. All okada unions have been given millions of naira to buy the votes of their members,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the card reader machine at Ofafuru Polling Unit 002, Ward ‎002 in Ikere-Ekiti could not detect the PDP guber candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola’s card.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

