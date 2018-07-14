Video exposes party agent allegedly bribing voters in Ekiti

According to the report, police officers and men of the Civil Defence were watching him while he carried out the act.
The report also fingered one Mr. Olonniyi Elisha Onisola, who residents say is the APC leader in the area.
In the video obtained from Premium Times, the man in blue (Dauda), is seen giving money to a woman after she voted.
Punch also reports, that the APC is openly distributing N5,000 per vote while the PDP is giving voters N4000.
"What we are doing is not an election. It is money competition.The APC is openly distributing N5,000 per vote while the PDP is distributing N4000 per vote. All okada unions have been given millions of naira to buy the votes of their members,” the report said.
Meanwhile, the card reader machine at Ofafuru Polling Unit 002, Ward 002 in Ikere-Ekiti could not detect the PDP guber candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola’s card.