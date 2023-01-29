ADVERTISEMENT
Victory certain for APC in Borno – Zulum boasts

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno says that the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential election in the state is certain.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was organised by the state chapter of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Stakeholders’ Relations Directorate.

Zulum, represented by the Commissioner of Transport, Alhaji Abubakar Tijjani, said with Sen. Kashim Shettima, a Borno indigene, in the race as the vice-presidential candidate, the people of the state would not disappoint him.

He expressed confidence that the people of the state would show their support with the crowd that would grace the forthcoming presidential campaign in Maiduguri.

“We have seen the crowd in the states visited by the Tinubu/Shettima campaign team. We need to make that of Borno spectacular so as to pass a message,” he said.

Also speaking, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Ali Dalori, represented by Mohammed Mustapha, said that Borno, which delivered 96 per cent of its votes to the party in the last election, remained committed to setting a new record.

He said that the party needed to intensify its door-to-door campaign and voter education for people to collect their voter cards to enable more people to vote in the state.

In his address of welcome, the Leader of the stakeholders, Alhaji Ahmed Aishemi, said that the meeting was organised to energise the party to do more in mobilising the people of the state.

Aishemi said that Borno had never had it so good under the APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari, as it had brought relative peace and development to the state.

Aishemi also said that aside from the fact that the people of the state were well-represented in the Buhari-led administration, the nomination of Shettima, its son, as the vice-presidential candidate remained another big plus that must be reciprocated with massive votes by the citizens.

Many speakers at the occasion stressed the need for mobilising the public, particularly those yet to collect their PVCs, to go and get them.

According to them, the forthcoming 2023 election is a special one for the people of Borno that requires the participation of everyone.

News Agency Of Nigeria

