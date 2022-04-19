RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Uzodinma faults Afe Babalola's interim government proposal

...the nation’s constitution has no room for an interregnum.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State (Punch)
The suggestion to set up an interim administration at the end of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari made by a prominent legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, is a call to anarchy, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has warned.

Speaking to correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, he pointed out that the nation’s constitution has no room for an interregnum.

He wondered if there is no election to replace the current administration what means would be used to determine the interim government.

Asked about his opinion on Babalola’s suggestion, he responded: “By May 29, if there is no elected government, our constitution has not provided for an interregnum. There shouldn’t be a gap, otherwise, you are creating room for anarchy.

What will be the process of selecting the interim government because, after May 29, the president may not have constitutional powers to function as a president anymore? So, I don’t think we will decide to abandon our constitution.

Constitution is like a bible. For some of us who are Christians, the Bible is the manager of our faith. So, the Constitution should be the instrument guiding our actions as a country.

if you think there is an opinion you think that is worthy to be canvassed superior to what is in the Nigerian constitution, such opinion should be taken to the National Assembly and they will through due process amend our constitution to factor in such an opinion.”

The founder of Afe Babalola University, AdoEkiti (ABUAD) had given his advice to the Federal Government at a press conference on Monday, April 18, 2022, stressing the need to suspend the 2023 elections to allow a six-month interim government after Buhari’s tenure.

Ima Elijah

