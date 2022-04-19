Uzodinma faults Afe Babalola’s interim government proposal

Speaking to correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, he pointed out that the nation’s constitution has no room for an interregnum.

He wondered if there is no election to replace the current administration what means would be used to determine the interim government.

Asked about his opinion on Babalola’s suggestion, he responded: “By May 29, if there is no elected government, our constitution has not provided for an interregnum. There shouldn’t be a gap, otherwise, you are creating room for anarchy.

“What will be the process of selecting the interim government because, after May 29, the president may not have constitutional powers to function as a president anymore? So, I don’t think we will decide to abandon our constitution.

“Constitution is like a bible. For some of us who are Christians, the Bible is the manager of our faith. So, the Constitution should be the instrument guiding our actions as a country.

“if you think there is an opinion you think that is worthy to be canvassed superior to what is in the Nigerian constitution, such opinion should be taken to the National Assembly and they will through due process amend our constitution to factor in such an opinion.”