Usman Ododo claims Nigeria’s richest governorship candidate
Ododo projects becoming Nigeria's richest governor also.
The former Kogi State Auditor General for Local Government confidently asserted that he is the wealthiest candidate among all the contestants vying for the forthcoming governorship election.
In the footage, Ododo asserted, "As it stands now, I am the richest candidate as far as candidates are concerned. I am going to be the richest governor as far as this country is concerned."
Ododo further stated that if he emerges victorious, he would become Nigeria's richest state chief executive.
The bold proclamation was made in the video, the source and date of which remain undisclosed, adding a layer of mystery to the declaration.
