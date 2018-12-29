Useni, in a speech at the ceremony held in Jos, said that his goal was to rescue Plateau from being destroyed by the current administration.

“Plateau people have been groaning under the yoke of bad leadership since 2015. We shall end that and restore hope in 2019,” he said.

He said that Plateau people were anxious to get rid of a leadership that had turned against them and betrayed their trust, saying that PDP’s victory in 2019 was a “done deal”.

While congratulating the inaugurated council and committee members, he urged them to work hard and diligently towards defeating the bad leadership that had brought misery and poverty.

“You must move fast, work hard and reach out to every corner to get people to vote for the PDP in 2019.

“There is no better time than now; we must all work toward enforcing the quit notice served by the people on the present administration,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Damishi Sango, the Plateau PDP chairman, expressed optimism that the PDP would regain the state it lost in 2015.

“We have started what everyone has been waiting for; Plateau people want change. We must give that to them.

“Today is the beginning of our collective statement, drive and fight for the soul of Plateau, come 2019.

“We shall spare no effort in this resolve to rescue Plateau and its people from the dismal leadership of APC and give our people some sense of relief and hope.

“We want good leadership; we want a leader that can carry everyone along irrespective of ethnic, religious and political inclinations. That leader is Sen. Jeremiah Useni who is leading the Restoration Agenda,” he said.

The 41-member council has Sango as Chairman, with the party’s governorship candidate, Useni, as Co-Chairman while his running mate, Dr. James Dalok, is Vice Chairman in charge of Central Senatorial Zone.

Other members included the three senatorial candidates, while the State Secretary of the PDP, Mr Emma Tuang, will serve as secretary of the council, to be assisted by the State Organising Secretary, Mr Gwott Chocho.

The council also has various committees with Mr Amos Gombi, PDP Deputy Chairman, heading the Contact and Mobilization team, Rtd Gen. Atu Abok, Security/Intelligence, John Akson, Elders, while former information commissioner, Yiljap Abraham, is chairman, Media and Publicity committee.

Protocol committee is headed by James Stephen, Research, Documentation and Strategy is headed by Mr Gideon Ladon, while the Finance committee is headed by Dalok.