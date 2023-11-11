Uploading of elections results to IReV for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi in progress
For Imo, 2,899 out of 4,720 expected polling units results, representing 60.93 per cent, were so far uploaded.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as of 5:55 pm, 1,417 polling units results for Bayelsa, representing 63.15 per cent of the 2,244 expected polling units results, had been uploaded by INEC.
NAN reports that the results were uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) designated portal.
Also, 1,914 out of 3,508 polling units results, representing 54.56 per cent of the governorship election results for Kogi, had been uploaded on the INEC portal.
