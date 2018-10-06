news

Chief Beltus Nwanojuo, President, Nigeria Youth Forum in South Africa, has urged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to uphold the result of the Imo Governorship primary.

The party’s governorship primary committee led by Ahmed Gulak had declared Sen. Hope Uzodimma as winner of the primary that was later cancelled by the NWC.

Nwanojuo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday that Uzodimma won the election.

He said it was unfair for the party to deny the people the candidate of their choice to who would fly the party’s flag in the gubernatorial election in 2019.

According to him, members of the party in Imo cast their ballot for Uzodimma leading to his victory in the primary.

“I want to appeal to the National Working Committee of the APC that the will of the majority of Imo people should be respected.

“The party should allow the elected candidate, Sen. Hope Uzodimma to take his mandate as declared by the chairman of the state APC governorship election committee.

“I urge the good people of Imo to remain calm and law abiding. I believe that the rule of law will take its course,’’ he said.

Nwanojuo said if the result was not reinstated, it might create bad feeling among party members in the state.

He said that such rancor among party members could work against the party’s interest.