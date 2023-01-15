Unsolicited calls to voters won’t stop your defeat - Adelabu tells Makinde.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the allegation was coming few days after Makinde denied any link to a phony N20,000 campaign grant.

Adelabu's campaign team described the telephone calls to voters as “a desperate measure that won’t stop the governor’s loss in the general election”.

According to BACO, many of the people that received the Governor’s Campaign Team overture outrightly rejected the call, claiming the governor did a similar thing in 2019.

The campaign organisation said that most of the recipients expressed anger for not hearing from Makinde again after the 2019 election after he won.

“In one of the calls, the recipient was heard querying the team where it got her number. Another recipient said that all the promises made to them were not fulfilled.

“Aside the unfulfilled promises Makinde made in 2019, nobody got in touch with us since he won that election,” he said.

The Adelabu campaign organisation said that people of the state were now wiser and would no longer be tricked into making the same mistake twice.

It said that everyone who worked for Makinde in the 2019 general elections have all left him.

“The alliance that made him governor is dead while his staunch supporters in the build up to the 2019 elections have also moved on.

“Under the PDP-led administration, Oyo State has grown from bad to worse. The people of the state can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed as the security situation has become alarming,” the campaign organisation said.

The team accused Makinde of paying lip service to education in the state, which it said was evident in the ranking of the state as 33rd out of 36 states in West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“Today, Oyo State has dropped to the 33rd position out of 36 states in the School Certificate Examination ranking.

“This is one of the worst legacies any administration would be leaving behind, the state has never had it so worse,” the campaign organisation said.

It urged the people to continue to reject all efforts to trick them into voting for Makinde again.

“We should vote Adelabu who has a clean record, who is brilliant and has the financial expertise to invite investment into the state.