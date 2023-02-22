Uniform clothes but no uniform candidate – Shehu Sani drags G5 governors

About the G5 governors: The G5 group include the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

The governors who were mentioned had disassociated themselves from the primary PDP group last year, asserting that they would not engage in any campaign activities unless the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, steps down from his role.

They assert that the party's leadership should have a fair representation of all zones, which is not the case at present, as both the presidential candidate and chairman hail from the North.

In a tweet from his authenticated Twitter account on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Senator Sani said that the G5 governors, with Governor Wike at the forefront, have been sporting identical apparel for a total of seven months, yet have been unable to come to a consensus on which presidential candidate to endorse.

In his words: “The G5 Governors wore uniform attire for Seven Months in London, Madrid and Paris but couldn’t agree on a Uniform candidate.”

