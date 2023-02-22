ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Uniform clothes but no uniform candidate – Shehu Sani drags G5 governors

Ima Elijah

The G5 governors seem to have settled for different candidates. Find out each governor's prefered candidate here

Senator Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker, has taken to social media to ridicule the G5 governors, a disconected faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for their inability to come to a consensus on a singular candidate for the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

About the G5 governors: The G5 group include the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

The governors who were mentioned had disassociated themselves from the primary PDP group last year, asserting that they would not engage in any campaign activities unless the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, steps down from his role.

They assert that the party's leadership should have a fair representation of all zones, which is not the case at present, as both the presidential candidate and chairman hail from the North.

In a tweet from his authenticated Twitter account on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Senator Sani said that the G5 governors, with Governor Wike at the forefront, have been sporting identical apparel for a total of seven months, yet have been unable to come to a consensus on which presidential candidate to endorse.

In his words: “The G5 Governors wore uniform attire for Seven Months in London, Madrid and Paris but couldn’t agree on a Uniform candidate.”

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)
The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust) Pulse Nigeria

What you should know: The G5 governors seem to have settled for different candidates. Find out each governor's prefered candidate here.

Meanwhile: The Labour Party, LP, in Rivers State has criticized Governor Wike of Rivers state for allegedly supporting the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC ready for elections in Kano

INEC ready for elections in Kano

Buhari: I receive directives from INEC regarding the 2023 election

Buhari: I receive directives from INEC regarding the 2023 election

Uniform clothes but no uniform candidate – Shehu Sani drags G5 governors

Uniform clothes but no uniform candidate – Shehu Sani drags G5 governors

Smartphones: The future of elections in Nigeria

Smartphones: The future of elections in Nigeria

Osinbajo's absence from Tinubu's campaign rallies explained

Osinbajo's absence from Tinubu's campaign rallies explained

Ganduje appoints 12 new Permanent Secretaries

Ganduje appoints 12 new Permanent Secretaries

BREAKING: Supreme Court fixes March 3 for judgement on redesigned naira notes

BREAKING: Supreme Court fixes March 3 for judgement on redesigned naira notes

I’m not sure Nigerians are ready for Igbo presidency  — Orji Kalu

I’m not sure Nigerians are ready for Igbo presidency  — Orji Kalu

Rivers PDP guber candidate pledges inclusive governance

Rivers PDP guber candidate pledges inclusive governance

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

How Wike chased Peter Obi away – PDP

Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari and Odumegwu Ojukwu were the frontrunners for the 2003 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2003 presidential election