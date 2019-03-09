The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Loveth Odah made the confirmation to newsmen in Abakaliki on Saturday, noting that she was rushing to the command to get more details.

Eye witnesses told newsmen that the hoodlums arrived at the Community Secondary School, Okposi Unuoghara (07) in the area school around 6.30 a.m and started shooting sporadically.

They chased out INEC officials and voters who ran for their dear lives while they destroyed INEC sensitive materials.

The hoodlums also set ablaze the school building at Okposi Umuoghara(07), Ezza North Local government area.

ALSO READ: Get LIVE updates of the 2019 Governorship Elections here

When contacted, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Godswill Obioma said he would address the media later on the incident.