A professor of Soil Science at the University of Calabar, Peter Ogban, has been sentenced to three years in prison for manipulating election results.

Ogban was the returning officer for the 2019 Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District election, and was charged for manipulating the election results of Oruk Anam and Etim Ekpo local government areas.

During a ruling on Thursday, March 25, 2021, the State High Court in Ikot Ekpene found him guilty of altering the results of the election to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Godswill Akpabio, a former governor.

The election was eventually won by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Ekpenyong.

Details later.