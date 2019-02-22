Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this known at a news conference, in Abuja.

Yakubu urged that underage voters spotted anywhere across the country should be reported immediately, adding that INEC was working with the Police to apprehend underage voters and their sponsors.

Any underage person caught trying to be accredited or voting on day of election will be arrested.

Voting is only open to Nigerian citizens who are above the statutory age of 18.

Let me seize this opportunity to warn those who may wish to sponsor underage persons to vote on day of election that they will be arrested, he said.

The chairman, however, advised Nigerians to watch out for perpetuators of electoral violence and do a video and still picture and send to INECs website.