The lawyer releases a statement on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, where he appears to be tackling Atiku's remark questioning Buhari's strategy in fighting corruption.

In his response, Keyamo identifies the former Vice-President of Nigeria as benefiting handsomely from shady practices which reportedly helped him get some of his assets as he ignored some requirements demanded in public service.

"Let us remind Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that he is one of the greatest beneficiaries of the failed system in tackling corruption that was in place before President Muhammadu Buhari took over in 2015.

"We know he is aware of this, hence his latest diatribe against President Muhammadu Buhari amounts to nothing but disgusting grandstanding and an attempt to mock the system.

"If the system in Nigeria was indeed working, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would not have acquired substantial shares in INTELS in clear conflict of his duties as a Customs Officer whilst in office.

"Those shares would have belonged to the Nigerian people by now," Festus Keyamo notes in the statement.

He alleges Atiku acted like a corrupt official while in government with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to Keyamo, the PDP candidate breaches the Code of Conduct for Public Officers when he is granted a licence to establish a university.

On Al Jazeera's "Upfront" in December 2018, it is a close contest with a spokesperson for Atiku identified as Segun Sowunmi.

The pair are quizzed by anchor Mehdi Hasan who seeks to learn about the level of confidence in the camps of the contesters as he tries to analyse who has a better chance to become the president of Nigeria.