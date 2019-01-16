Shekwo made the appeal in Akwanga during the APC Nasarawa North Senatorial District rally for the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, this is to enable the electorate to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC candidates during the elections.

He advised registered voters not to sell their PVC considering its importance in any election.

Shekwo urged the people of the state and Nigerians to vote President Buhari and other APC candidates in the coming elections.

“I am appealing to you; the people of the state and Nigerians who have yet to collect the PVCs with INEC to go and collect the PVCs in order to exercise your franchise.

“Use your PVCs to vote President Buhari and all other APC candidates during the general elections, ‘’ he said.

Shekwo advised the electorate against voting along religion and ethnic lines in order to vote credible leaders.

Also speaking, Alhaji Zakari Idde and Alhaji Suleiman Azores, the Nasarawa State APC aspirant and former Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State respectively called on Nigerians to go and collect their PVCs.

The duo called on eligible voters to vote the Presidential candidate of APC, President Buhari and other candidates of the party to tackle insecurity, corruption, unemployment and to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

They urged party supporters and Nigerians to continue to be law abiding and not to allow themselves to be used by selfish individuals to foment trouble during and after the election in the interest of peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC in Nasarawa State on Jan.14, during an interactive session, sought the collaboration of traditional rulers to ensure the collection of over 300,000 unclaimed PVCs in the state.

According to INEC, in spite of the huge resources invested in the electoral process, particularly the production of PVCs, over 300,000 cards are still in our custody across all the local government areas of the state.