Uncertainty rocks PDP as deputy takes over as national chairman

Elected national chairman, Uche Secondus, has faced numerous calls from many party stakeholders to step down over allegations of mismanagement and terrible leadership.

This culminated in the decision of a high court in Rivers State on Monday, August 23, 2021 restraining him from acting as the party's leader.

Akinwonmi then announced on Tuesday, August 24 that he's taking over from Secondus, citing Section 35 (b) of the PDP Constitution to support his action.

He also indefinitely postponed the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) scheduled for Tuesday.

He said the postponement is to allow for broader consultations in the overall interest of the party.

The new development has not been officially confirmed by the party, but it's a further escalation of a crisis that appeared to have been resolved just two weeks ago.

Party stakeholders resolved at a closed-door meeting on August 10 to keep Secondus in place for two more months.

"We have discussed all matters and we have resolved to continue to work as a united family," Sokoto State governor and chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, announced after the meeting.

The stakeholders resolved that the party should convene a convention planning committee to organise a national convention by the end of October.