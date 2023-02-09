Ummarun Kwabo leads high profile PDP members to APC in Sokoto

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Manniru Dan’iya, who was rumoured to have left the PDP, was however not among those who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The deputy governor had earlier in a statement by his media aide, Aminu Abubakar, dismissed the claim of his leaving the PDP, as false.

The defectors were received by the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

Addressing the rally, APC Presidential Campaign Director-General, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, appreciated the defectors for believing in the APC and urged them to work for the party’s victory in the forthcoming elections.

In his speech on behalf of defectors, Kwabo said they moved to APC because of the good leadership and achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in the area of infrastructure development and efforts to restore peace in the country.

He pledged their commitment to ensure the success of the APC in the upcoming general elections.

According to him, many more groups and individuals loyal to Ummarun-Kwabo would also join the APC.

He said those moving to APC include local government chairmen, Special Advisers and Special Assistants to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, as well as other political associates.

In his speech at the rally, Tinubu, the APC Presidential Candidate, expressed optimism that the party would win the presidential and other elections in the country.

Tinubu who described his coming to Sokoto as a homecoming, commended people in the state for their peaceful disposition.

He pledged to offer quality leadership that would ensure accelerated development of the country, if elected.

The APC Gubernatorial Candidate in Sokoto state, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, commended Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, the party leader in the state, for his unwavering commitment to the plight of the people.

Aliyu pledged to follow the footsteps of Wamakko, a former governor of the state, to touch the lives of all residents of the state, if elected governor.

NAN reports that the rally was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Chairman APC Governors Forum, Sen. Atiku Bagudu and APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.