ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Umeh of LP beats incumbent Ekwunife to win Anambra Central Senate seat

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Sen. Victor Umeh of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of Anambra South Senate Seat.

Sen Victor Umeh (PremiumTimes)
Sen Victor Umeh (PremiumTimes)

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Chuka Enuka announced the result on Tuesday in Awka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Enuka said that Umeh scored 103,608 votes to beat his closet rival, Mr Dozie Nwankwo of APGA who scored 69,702, while Sen. Uche Ekwunife of PDP, and incumbent senator scored 49,532 to place third.

“With the powers vested on me as the Returning Officer, the candidate of the Labour Party having polled the highest number of vote cast and having fulfilled all requirements is therefore declared elected and returned,” he said.

NAN reports that the Returning Officer is a Professor of History and International studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra: APC Reps candidate concedes defeat, congratulates winner

Anambra: APC Reps candidate concedes defeat, congratulates winner

INEC to resume presidential election results collation by 2pm

INEC to resume presidential election results collation by 2pm

BREAKING: PDP, LP call for cancellation of elections, say INEC compromised

BREAKING: PDP, LP call for cancellation of elections, say INEC compromised

BREAKING: PDP, Labour Party call for resignation of INEC chairman

BREAKING: PDP, Labour Party call for resignation of INEC chairman

2023 Elections: Sitting governors who lost their senatorial bid [Pulse List]

2023 Elections: Sitting governors who lost their senatorial bid [Pulse List]

ObiDatti campaign speak on Labour Party supporters attacked in Lagos

ObiDatti campaign speak on Labour Party supporters attacked in Lagos

Umeh of LP beats incumbent Ekwunife to win Anambra Central Senate seat

Umeh of LP beats incumbent Ekwunife to win Anambra Central Senate seat

FG cautions Obasanjo not to truncate electoral process

FG cautions Obasanjo not to truncate electoral process

Natasha loses as APC wins Kogi Central Senatorial seat

Natasha loses as APC wins Kogi Central Senatorial seat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

BREAKING: Tinubu wins polling unit, defeats Atiku, Obi