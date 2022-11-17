RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Umahi says Tinubu will take care of Igbos, assures South-East votes

Ima Elijah

Umahi assured Tinubu that the South-East would vote for the APC in 2023.

Governor, Dave Umahi.
Governor, Dave Umahi.

Recommended articles

He gave the assurance while inaugurating the Ebonyi Governor’s Lodge on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Abuja.

Umahi assures Tinubu of South-East votes: Umahi assured Tinubu that the South-East would vote for the APC in 2023.

He said the assurance was a reflection of the stand of other South-East governors.

The governor further promised Tinubu a massive presidential campaign rally in the State.

What Umahi said: “So, we welcome Asiwaju and the governors to Ebonyi State for the mother of all rallies. Your excellency, you will see what an engineer can do when you come.

“We are not hiding to say that you are our candidate, and you will take care of South-East people, and all our votes will go to APC. There is no mistake about that.

“So, the people of the South-East, we have spoken. I am the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, so I speak on their behalf,” he said.

The Governor said the South-East would stay with the APC in 2023 because “it would be better for us.”

Tinubu to Umahi: Tinubu who commended Umahi said he had transformed the state and would be leaving it better than he met it.

What you should know: The event was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamilla, Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganmduje, his Borno State counterpart, Babagana Zulum; Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu and former governor of Jigawa State Saminu Turaki.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov. Abiodun presents N472.25bn budget proposal for 2023

Gov. Abiodun presents N472.25bn budget proposal for 2023

Umahi says Tinubu will take care of Igbos, assures South-East votes

Umahi says Tinubu will take care of Igbos, assures South-East votes

PDP Crisis: Wike talks about reconciliation

PDP Crisis: Wike talks about reconciliation

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register [Exclusive]

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register [Exclusive]

BREAKING: Court discontinues Nnamdi Kanu’s case

BREAKING: Court discontinues Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Ondo Port will play vital role in country’s economy- Gov. Oyebanji

Ondo Port will play vital role in country’s economy- Gov. Oyebanji

2023: APC lauds Yari for grassroots mobilisation

2023: APC lauds Yari for grassroots mobilisation

C/River Govt announces ban on illegal mining activities

C/River Govt announces ban on illegal mining activities

I won’t run my administration on religious bias — Tinubu

I won’t run my administration on religious bias — Tinubu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Peter Obi and Obaseki.

Edo rally: I expected Labour Party to be more serious - Obaseki

Governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi (KanyiDaily)

Soludo says Obi’s candidacy makes presidential victory easier for Tinubu

Drama as PDP members clean Jos venue of APC presidential campaign flag-off.

Drama as PDP members clean Jos venue of APC presidential campaign flag-off