Umahi says he has not abandoned his 2023 Presidency bid under APC

Seye Omidiora

The embattled governor insists that he is still in the running for his Presidency bid under the ruling party despite his current circumstances

Governor, Dave Umahi.

The Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi has insisted that his 2023 Presidential ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains intact despite his current political situation.

It would be recalled that a Federal High Court in Abuja recently sacked Umahi and his deputy governorship in Ebonyi state is currently being contested over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking about his presidential ambition on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Umahi while addressing State House correspondents before meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja responded to a question on whether his presidential ambition has hit the rocks.

He said, “It could be just your own imagination because there is no such thing. You can see us in the various media houses, you know, social media. You can see my supporters everywhere, you can see my consultation.

“I even consult those who are also aspiring. And that shows you how committed I am to this course and I think it’s God’s project. So, there is no such thing. Whatever is God’s project, no such consideration will come to such a project.”

He chided those considering his ambitions dead and insists that he will follow through on them despite his current predicament with the party.

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

