Umahi says he has not abandoned his 2023 Presidency bid under APC

It would be recalled that a Federal High Court in Abuja recently sacked Umahi and his deputy governorship in Ebonyi state is currently being contested over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking about his presidential ambition on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Umahi while addressing State House correspondents before meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja responded to a question on whether his presidential ambition has hit the rocks.

He said, “It could be just your own imagination because there is no such thing. You can see us in the various media houses, you know, social media. You can see my supporters everywhere, you can see my consultation.

“I even consult those who are also aspiring. And that shows you how committed I am to this course and I think it’s God’s project. So, there is no such thing. Whatever is God’s project, no such consideration will come to such a project.”