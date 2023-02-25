Governor Dave Umahi told reporters in Abakaliki on Friday that the helicopter was being deployed to supplement security measures already in place in the state.
Umahi explains why FG deployed surveillance helicopter in Ebonyi
The Federal Government has sent a helicopter to Ebonyi State to provide aerial surveillance during the elections on Saturday.
The news: According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the governor stated that the helicopter would be flying at low altitudes and urged residents not to panic.
He promised that insurgents or bandits would be discouraged from interfering with the election in any part of the state.
“We got a surprise package from our security chiefs in Abuja aimed at having free, fair and credible elections in Ebonyi. The aircraft has already landed at our Ebonyi International Airport.
“Its mission is to secure our lives and bolster the confidence of voters so that threats by bandits will not see the light of day,” he said.
