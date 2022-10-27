Umahi, Ayade visit Wike in Rivers as PDP crisis worsens

Wike received the governors at his country home in Rumueprikon, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

According to The Punch, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who is Wike’s ally later joined the meeting.

Details of the governors’ discussion cannot be ascertained yet as the meeting was held behind closed doors.

Wike, a key member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the main opposition party in the country, hosted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governors amid the lingering crisis in his party.

The Rivers governor has for a while been at loggerheads with Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential candidate and the leadership of the party.

Wike and four other PDP governors have registered their displeasure with the distribution of key positions in the party. They argued that the leadership of the party is North-centric.

The governors as part of the conditions for resolving the crisis have demanded the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

But in his reply to Wike and his allies’ demand, Atiku said Ayu can’t be forced to resign.

Meanwhile, one of the aggrieved governors, Samuel Ortom of Benue State has withdrawn his support for Atiku ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Ortom, who had in July declared his support for Atiku despite the conflict between the presidential candidate and Wike accused Atiku of working against the interest of his people.

The Benue governor while addressing journalists on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, said Atiku dishonored him as the Governor of Benue State.