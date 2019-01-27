Mr Ade Omole, Convener of the group and All Progressives Congress Party (APC) United Kingdom, made the assertion on Saturday in Abuja.

Omole stated this when he led some members of the group to Maitama Fruit Market under the group`s market-to-market initiative aimed at sensitising traders on the administrations achievements in the last three and half years.

He said that the achievements of the President Buhari-led administration in all sectors were enormous but had not been given adequate publicity.

This, he said, was the reason the PMB UK Volunteer Group was initiated to embark on market to market campaigns to sensitise traders and especially those at the grassroots on the achievements of the Buhari administration

He said beyond sensitising the people on the achievements of the APC Buhari-led administration, the market visits would enable traders make informed decision on the best candidate to vote for in the coming election.

Omole, however, said that it was necessary for Nigerians to be armed with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the elections, stressing that they could do nothing without it.

Get your PVCs to enable you to vote for the right candidate who is Buhari, be steadfast, because we cannot be done until we vote to renew the president`s mandate on Feb. 16, he said.

On his finding from interacting with the people at the market, Omole said the people were very happy with the Buhari administration, and had promised to vote for him to renew his mandate.

Speaking on the electioneering campaigns currently going on by political parties, Omole said it was unfortunate that while the APC had based its campaigns on issues, opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been engaging in campaign of blackmail.

As for the APC being a progressive party, it is always issue-based, we are not into head breaking or thuggery, ours had been issue based campaigns, but for the opposition, it is quite difficult to say that.

It has been one fake news after the other coming from the opposition parties, especially the PDP and they have been going up and down peddling falsehood, this is not good for the polity, omole said.

He described the recent visit of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and the PDP`s presidential candidate to US for the coming election as a botched trip which cost the party so much money.

He added Nigerians would not be fooled by the antics of the PDP and by such trip which he said was meant to score a cheap political point ahead of the presidential election.

Omole, however, added that from the reception President Buhari had received in states visited so far during his campaigns, it was obvious that Nigerians would renew his mandate in the coming election by voting for him.

He tasked Nigerians who might yet be undecided, to come out enmass to vote for Buhari on the election day to renew his mandate for a second term.

This, he said, was critical to enable him consolidate on his achievements and to take the country to the next level.

I strongly believe that the mandate of Buhari will definitely be renewed by Nigerians on Feb. 16 and that is why we are here, sensitising the people on his achievements and where the government is taking the country to, he said.

Omole said the group was working with the APC national leadership and other support groups within the party to ensure that Buhari`s mandate was renewed.

Also speaking, Muhammad Ibrahim, a member of the group, said traders in the market were appreciative of the visit which they said showed that the APC leadership acknowledged their support for the Buhari administration.

Ibrahim said the groups market to market campaign train had besides visiting major markets within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had taken the campaign for the re-election of President Buhari to Kogi, Kaduna, Niger and Nasarawa states

He added that the group had in the markets visited, engaged traders on the achievements of the Buhari administration and why he should be re-elected for a second term, saying that the traders had always been receptive.