RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ubah congratulates Soludo, says he won’t challenge election results in court

Authors:

bayo wahab

Ubah advises Soludo to conduct Local Government elections and grant full financial autonomy to the LGAs.

Ifeanyi Ubah and Prof Chukwuma Soludo (Punch)
Ifeanyi Ubah and Prof Chukwuma Soludo (Punch)

Ifeanyi Ubah, the candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the governorship election in Anambra state has congratulated the governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Recommended articles

Earlier on Wednesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Soludo as the winner of the November 6 governorship election in the state.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cleared 19 of the 21 local government areas with a total of 112,229 votes.

Reacting to Soludo’s victory, Ubah, who came fourth in the election with 21,261 votes said he had called the governor-elect to congratulate him.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ubah said even though the outcome of the election was not desirable, he won’t be going to court to challenge it.

The statement reads, “I have just called the newly elected Governor of our dear State; Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo to congratulate him on his victory at the just-concluded November 6, 2021 Anambra Governorship poll.

“To everything there is a season, so the Holy Bible says. It is with a heart full of gratitude and submission to the will of God that I address you all today having enjoyed the unique privilege of earning your support to seek the Governorship office of our dear State Anambra.

“This is not the outcome that we wanted and worked so hard for. Although some people have expressed mixed feelings and reactions about the anomalies witnessed across numerous polling units.

“However, the collective interest of the state must be our paramount focus. Not minding the outcome of the elections, I feel pride and gratitude for this formidable campaign that we waged irrespective of the pervasive security crisis that did not allow us to maximize our full campaign potentials in the nooks and crannies of the State.

“As a Democrat and law-abiding citizen, I wholeheartedly accept outcome of the election and would like to use this medium to congratulate Prof. Charles Soludo on his victory. It is imperative to state that I do not intend to challenge the electoral results as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission through any court or judicial process.”

He, however, advised Soludo to conduct Local Government elections and grant full financial autonomy to the LGAs in order for them to bring dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

War Against Drug: Marwa wants fine option to be removed from NDLEA Act

War Against Drug: Marwa wants fine option to be removed from NDLEA Act

Ubah congratulates Soludo, says he won’t challenge election results in court

Ubah congratulates Soludo, says he won’t challenge election results in court

2023 Election: INEC to collaborate with NGO on inmates’ voting rights

2023 Election: INEC to collaborate with NGO on inmates’ voting rights

Soludo says his victory is a by-product of 12 years of relentless struggle

Soludo says his victory is a by-product of 12 years of relentless struggle

FEC approves National Development Plan for 2021-2025

FEC approves National Development Plan for 2021-2025

Buhari assures France of cooperation to dismantle international criminal networks

Buhari assures France of cooperation to dismantle international criminal networks

Niger State reaffirms ban on commercial motorcycling

Niger State reaffirms ban on commercial motorcycling

NAFDAC arraigns businessman over alleged importation of fake Tramadol

NAFDAC arraigns businessman over alleged importation of fake Tramadol

Senate grants Buhari permission to borrow $16bn, €1bn

Senate grants Buhari permission to borrow $16bn, €1bn

Trending

INEC declares Anambra governorship election inconclusive

Returning Officer for Anambra Governorship election Florence Obi (TheCable)

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Contestants of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, (The Nation)

Anambra Election: APC urges APGA to stop heating up the polity

APC and APGA Logos (Vanguard)

34,587 Police Officers have been deployed to Anambra for election

President Muhammadu Buhari with the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali [Presidency]