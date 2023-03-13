ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu's daughter drums support for APC's Kaduna governorship candidate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu-Ojo wants voters to ensure the continuity of all the development projects in Kaduna.

On arrival, Tinubu-Ojo engaged with Kaduna Market women, indicating that she is in the state to thank the people for their support during the presidential election and to also preach the gospel of APC.

She called on women in the state to come out in large numbers with members of their families to vote for the APC from top to bottom for the continuity of all the development projects across the state.

NAN reports that Tinubu-Ojo, who is also the head of Lagos State Markets (Iyaloja General), said there is a need for continuity of development in the state.

In her remarks during the engagement, the deputy governor of Kaduna, Dr Balarabe, said since the APC candidate has emerged as the president of Nigeria, there are more tasks ahead including voting for the governorship and state house of assembly candidates on March 18.

Balarabe also appealed to all citizens of the state to support the APC during the next elections.

According to her, women should come out en masse and support their own, we have outlined so many projects for women if voted into office.

“Some of the projects have already been initiated while many others will take place as soon as we return to the office,” she said

