Uba Sani emerges Kaduna APC governorship candidate

About 1, 245 delegates were accredited for the exercise. The total votes cast was 1,235 with 1,196 of the votes valid and 39 invalid.

Senator Sani in his acceptance speech, described his emergence as victory for all APC members and the entire people of Kaduna State.

He promised to build on the legacies of Governor Nasir El-Rufai if he finally gets elected as the Governor of the state in 2023.

He appealed to other aspirants to work with him in his effort to take Kaduna State to greater heights.

He said, “I, therefore, thank my co-contestants, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Sha’aban and Alhaji Bashir Abubakar for their belief in the democratic process.

“I will reach out to these great politicians and strategists and extend my hand of fellowship to them. I would deeply appreciate it if they can work together with me to take Kaduna State to higher heights.

“This is your victory, this is your moment.

“This is the beginning of the journey of consolidation and continuity. We shall build on the wonderful legacies of our dear leader, the irrepressible Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

“Together we shall tackle our challenges and forge unity among our people.

According to him, the governorship primary is a showpiece of superb organisation, display of decency, patience and discipline by delegates.

“We have shown that we believe in democracy and are ready to follow the rule of law and due process.