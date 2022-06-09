RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Trouble for Peter Obi as LP faction elects Ezenwafor as presidential candidate

Ima Elijah

Ezenwafor’s affirmation took place in Abuja on Wednesday, June 08, 2022.

A sober looking Peter Obi is not happy at the moment

There is trouble brewing within the Labour Party (LP), as Jude Ezenwafor, a former chairman of the party in Anambra State, has been declared the winner of the presidential primary organised by a faction of the party.

“I am on a rescue mission to free Nigeria from social, economic and political crises currently bedevilling it.

“Labour Party will win the general election. Our party is going to take over Nigeria and bring back the glory Nigeria needs.

“I have been in the corridors of government for the past 20 years. We are here on a rescue mission,” NAN quoted Ezenwafor as saying.

The development comes days after a former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, was elected as the LP’s presidential candidate at a primary organised by the Julius Abure-led faction of the party.

However, prior to Obi winning the primary, the chairman of another faction of the party, Calistus Okafor, challenged the legality of the Abure-led faction before an Abuja Federal High Court..

In a ruling on May 30, the presiding judge, Inyang Ekwo, ordered that the LP and some of its executives be served with a fresh suit challenging the party’s leadership.

The matter was then adjourned till June 30 for further mention.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given all political parties until June 9 to conclude their primaries.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

