ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tribunal verdict reaffirms Nigerians’ choice of Tinubu - Barau

News Agency Of Nigeria

Deputy Senate President also urged Nigerians to team up with the present administration, to address challenges facing the country.

Jibrin Barau, Deputy President of the Senate
Jibrin Barau, Deputy President of the Senate

Recommended articles

Barau, in a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the judgment of the tribunal had reaffirmed the choice of Nigerians on President Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five-member tribunal, chaired by Justice Haruna Tsammani, had on Wednesday, upheld the election of Tinubu.

While urging all to accept the outcome of the tribunal, Barau said that Nigerians, irrespective of party differences, needed to team up with the present administration to address the challenges facing the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’ The judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the presidential poll has reaffirmed the choice of the electorate who trooped out on Feb. 25, to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of our beloved country.

“Now, it is time for all to team up with the president to turn around the fortunes of the country positively for the benefit of all,’’ he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the parliament to come up with legislation to support the various initiatives of the executive in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

‘’On our part, as assured by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, we will come up with necessary legislation to support the executive to address the challenges facing our nation.

“This will be pursued vigorously for the benefit of all,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi, Atiku should have been graceful like Jonathan – Ben Bruce

Obi, Atiku should have been graceful like Jonathan – Ben Bruce

Culture ambassador calls on stakeholders’ involvement in FCT development

Culture ambassador calls on stakeholders’ involvement in FCT development

Group urges Atiku, Obi to join Tinubu’s developmental agenda

Group urges Atiku, Obi to join Tinubu’s developmental agenda

We must develop resilience in tackling emerging security threats - Akpabio

We must develop resilience in tackling emerging security threats - Akpabio

MACBAN decries drop in cattle business in Bauchi following subsidy removal

MACBAN decries drop in cattle business in Bauchi following subsidy removal

Tribunal verdict reaffirms Nigerians’ choice of Tinubu - Barau

Tribunal verdict reaffirms Nigerians’ choice of Tinubu - Barau

Tinubu’s victory at tribunal not surprising - Lagos APC

Tinubu’s victory at tribunal not surprising - Lagos APC

Struggle continues as Atiku moves to appeal tribunal judgement at Supreme Court

Struggle continues as Atiku moves to appeal tribunal judgement at Supreme Court

NAPTIP applauds Canada’s support to Nigeria in tackling human trafficking

NAPTIP applauds Canada’s support to Nigeria in tackling human trafficking

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (TheGuardianNGR)

Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election was closely contested between Atiku Abubakar (left), Peter Obi (middle) and Bola Tinubu (right) who INEC officially declared the winner

The 3 cases against Tinubu that election tribunal will rule on tomorrow

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha. [Twitter:Onyejeocha]

Tinubu's minister wins House of Reps election as tribunal sacks LP candidate

President Bola Tinubu's ministers will be sworn in nest week Monday. [Channels TV]

These 3 Tinubu's appointees have hit the ground running