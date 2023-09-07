ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tribunal verdict reaffirms my electoral victory as transparent — Oyo senator

News Agency Of Nigeria

The tribunal dismissed the petition and said the petitioner failed to present cogent, reliable and compelling evidence.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Alli, while reacting to the judgment through a statement on Thursday in Ibadan by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, gave glory to God for the victory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal sitting in Ibadan had on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Chief Joseph Tegbe.

The Oyo South Senatorial District candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had challenged the victory of Alli, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribunal dismissed the petition and said the petitioner failed to present cogent, reliable and compelling evidence that could be sufficient to affect the poll’s result as declared by INEC.

Alli, in his reaction, expressed his appreciation to the people of Oyo South Senatorial District who gave him their mandate and stood by him throughout the process.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful to God for the victory at the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal.

“My sincere appreciation to the people of Oyo South Senatorial District who gave me their mandate and have stood by me throughout this process.

“The outcome of the tribunal’s verdict reaffirms that the election was won in a transparent and fair manner, and my victory was well-deserved,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker thanked his legal team for working tirelessly to defend him and ensuring that justice prevailed.

Alli appealed to all stakeholders, including political parties, to join hands with him in moving the senatorial district forward.

”This is by initiating impactful projects that will enhance the quality of life for the people.”

He promised to remain the humble servant and representative at the Senate to all those who stood by him.

“Now that this legal challenge has been concluded, it is time for us to put aside our differences and work together for the collective interest of our people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am honoured to have your trust and confidence, and I pledge to continue to serve you selflessly and with utmost dedication.

“Together, we will build a brighter and better Oyo South Senatorial District,” Alli said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obsolete equipment bane of Nigeria’s health sector – Minister

Obsolete equipment bane of Nigeria’s health sector – Minister

UNN VC, others celebrate first solar energy researcher in Nigeria

UNN VC, others celebrate first solar energy researcher in Nigeria

Ogun govt pays 40% peculiar allowance to workers

Ogun govt pays 40% peculiar allowance to workers

Gov Akeredolu’s wife confirms husband’s return to Nigeria

Gov Akeredolu’s wife confirms husband’s return to Nigeria

Why I pioneer first private university in Nigeria – Igbinedion

Why I pioneer first private university in Nigeria – Igbinedion

Wike rejects repeated variations of Ushafa–Bwari road project

Wike rejects repeated variations of Ushafa–Bwari road project

Tribunal affirms Adeola as Ogun West Senator

Tribunal affirms Adeola as Ogun West Senator

Abayomi, Omotosho sail through as Lagos Assembly rejects 2 commissioner-nominees

Abayomi, Omotosho sail through as Lagos Assembly rejects 2 commissioner-nominees

Nigeria lost ₦16.25trn to crude oil theft in 11 years - Speaker

Nigeria lost ₦16.25trn to crude oil theft in 11 years - Speaker

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (TheGuardianNGR)

Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election was closely contested between Atiku Abubakar (left), Peter Obi (middle) and Bola Tinubu (right) who INEC officially declared the winner

The 3 cases against Tinubu that election tribunal will rule on tomorrow

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha. [Twitter:Onyejeocha]

Tinubu's minister wins House of Reps election as tribunal sacks LP candidate

President Bola Tinubu's ministers will be sworn in nest week Monday. [Channels TV]

These 3 Tinubu's appointees have hit the ground running