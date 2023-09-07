Tribunal verdict reaffirms my electoral victory as transparent — Oyo senator

Alli, while reacting to the judgment through a statement on Thursday in Ibadan by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, gave glory to God for the victory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal sitting in Ibadan had on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Chief Joseph Tegbe.

The Oyo South Senatorial District candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had challenged the victory of Alli, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

The tribunal dismissed the petition and said the petitioner failed to present cogent, reliable and compelling evidence that could be sufficient to affect the poll’s result as declared by INEC.

Alli, in his reaction, expressed his appreciation to the people of Oyo South Senatorial District who gave him their mandate and stood by him throughout the process.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful to God for the victory at the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal.

“My sincere appreciation to the people of Oyo South Senatorial District who gave me their mandate and have stood by me throughout this process.

“The outcome of the tribunal’s verdict reaffirms that the election was won in a transparent and fair manner, and my victory was well-deserved,” he said.

The lawmaker thanked his legal team for working tirelessly to defend him and ensuring that justice prevailed.

Alli appealed to all stakeholders, including political parties, to join hands with him in moving the senatorial district forward.

”This is by initiating impactful projects that will enhance the quality of life for the people.”

He promised to remain the humble servant and representative at the Senate to all those who stood by him.

“Now that this legal challenge has been concluded, it is time for us to put aside our differences and work together for the collective interest of our people.

“I am honoured to have your trust and confidence, and I pledge to continue to serve you selflessly and with utmost dedication.