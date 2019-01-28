Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday upheld the election of Kayode Fayemi as Governor of Ekiti State.

The three-man panel of the Ekiti State Governorship Tribunal, in a unanimous judgment, dismissed the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Prof. Olusola Kollapo Olubunmi.

The tribunal held that the various allegations raised against the elections by the petitioners were not proved as required by law, adding that worthless documents were dumped on the tribunal.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Suleiman Bolaji Belgore, said that contrary to the claims of the petitioners, Governor Fayemi was duly and lawfully returned as winner of majority votes by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal specifically said that Fayemi scored 197, 459 as against 178,121 votes scored by Olubunmi to emerge winner of the poll.

Details later.