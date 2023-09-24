Tribunal to deliver judgment in petitions against Sanwo-Olu's election Monday

Posting on his X, formerly Twitter, account on Saturday, September 23, 2023, the Labour Party Governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, disclosed that he's been informed that the tribunal has fixed Monday to deliver the verdict.

“We have just been informed that judgement on our election petition at the tribunal will be delivered on Monday, the 25th of September,” Rhodes-Vivour's post read.

Counsels to parties in the petitions adopted their final written address on August 12, with the tribunal reserving judgement until a later date.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Sanwo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the hotly-contested election of March 18, 2023.

The APC candidate polled 762,134 votes to defeat his closest rival, Rhodes-Vivour, who polled 312,329 votes, while Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) finished a distant third with 62,449 votes.

However, the Labour Party flag-bearer and his PDP counterpart separately approached the tribunal to ask for the nullification of Sanwo-Olu’s re-election and declare them the winners.