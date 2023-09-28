BREAKING: Tribunal sacks Uba Sani, declares Kaduna governorship election inconclusive
The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kaduna has delivered a shocking verdict today.
The decision, which sent shockwaves throughout the political landscape, was delivered during a virtual session conducted via Zoom.
This ruling comes in response to a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru.
The PDP had raised significant concerns about the fairness and integrity of the election, leading to a thorough investigation by the tribunal.
More details shortly
