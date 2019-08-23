Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has told the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja, to declare him winner of the 2019 presidential election.

At the hearing on Wednesday, August 22, 2019, the petitioners, through their lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), urged the tribunal to uphold their case by either declaring them the winner of the election or ordering a fresh poll.

Atiku claims he defeated President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by over 1.6 million votes at the polls.

But, the Independent National Electoral Commission, represented by Yunus Usman (SAN); President Buhari, whose legal team was led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN); and the APC represented by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition for lacking in merit.

The tribunal is yet to fix a date to declare judgment on the petition filed by Atiku to challenge President Buhari’s victory at the February 23, 2019 poll.

Justice Mohammed Garba made the announcement after listening to the final arguments of the parties to the case on Wednesday.

Garba said the date for judgment would be communicated to the parties through their lawyers.