BREAKING: Tribunal removes Attah of LP, orders supplementary election in Eti-Osa

Ima Elijah

The court ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election in the 32 polling units of Eti-Osa within 90 days.

Attah's win was met with resistance by the Eti-Osa residents and was further challenged in court by opposing parties
Pulse has gathered information that the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a supplementary election in the 32 polling units of Eti-Osa within 90 days.

Confirming this, the All Progressive Congress candidate, Ibrahim Obanikoro, in a public statement, noted "The Feb 25 election has just been rightly declared inconclusive and Supplementary elections has been ordered by the court.

Inec has been ordered to withdraw the return certificate issued and conduct elections in areas where election didn't hold on Election Day."

IBO's Instagram story
IBO's Instagram story Pulse Nigeria

Further taking to Twitter, he indicated a campaign re-launch.

Recall, that INEC had proclaimed Attah of the Labour Party the winner Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives

Attah's win was met with resistance by the Eti-Osa residents and was further challenged in court by opposing parties.

But, how did Attah win in the first place, despite being so unpopular?

