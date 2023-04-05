The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tribunal receives, grants 12 exparte motions in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The motions included three substituted services for Senate seats, six for the Federal Constituency seats and three for the State House of Assembly seats

Nigerian court
Nigerian court

Recommended articles

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the three- man panel, headed by Justice Yusuf Mohammed, granted the motions.

The motions included three substituted services for Senate seats, six for the Federal Constituency seats and three for the State House of Assembly seats

The three motions for the state House of Assembly seats were for the Ikpoba-Okha state constituency won by Mr Asonsere Friday of the PDP as first respondent, while INEC and PDP were second and third respondents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner was Labour Party’s Mrs Isoken Tongo.

Labour party’s Idemudia Jegede also got his experte motion for substituted service in Uhunmwonde state constituency seat against Mr Osamwonyi Kaycee as first respondent, the PDP and INEC as second and third.

The third EDHA experte motion granted was for Mr Vincent Uwadiae of the APC in Ovia North-East state constituency against Mr Andrew Osadolor as first respondent, the PDP and INEC as second and third respondents.

All three EDHA motions are prelude to the actual suits which are yet to be filed.

However, the granted motions would enable parties obtain and make photocopies of certified true copies of INEC documents, BVAS, ballot papers, Form EC8A and other documents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group urges APC to zone Senate Presidency to South-East

Group urges APC to zone Senate Presidency to South-East

PDP urges REC to withdraw from the re-run guber election in Adamawa

PDP urges REC to withdraw from the re-run guber election in Adamawa

Tribunal receives, grants 12 exparte motions in Edo

Tribunal receives, grants 12 exparte motions in Edo

Ogoni youths laud FG over ongoing oil spillage clean-up efforts

Ogoni youths laud FG over ongoing oil spillage clean-up efforts

LASG arrests 3 construction workers for breaching Physical Planning Permit law

LASG arrests 3 construction workers for breaching Physical Planning Permit law

Izunaso meets Buhari over his senate presidency ambition

Izunaso meets Buhari over his senate presidency ambition

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

Buhari sacks NASENI boss 24hrs after granting him tenure extension till 2025

Buhari sacks NASENI boss 24hrs after granting him tenure extension till 2025

Osinbajo explains why Nigeria’s human capital development drive must be sustained

Osinbajo explains why Nigeria’s human capital development drive must be sustained

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

FG accuse Obi, Datti of committing treason

Bola Tinubu

Oyakhilome rallies Nigerian Youth in Diaspora to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Peter Obi

Obi's campaign denies leaked conversation with Oyedepo, accuses APC