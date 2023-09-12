Breaking news:
Tribunal nullifies Bagos' victory, declares LP's Ajang Alfred winner in Plateau

Ima Elijah

PDP suffers another blow as third Candidate loses election in Plateau

Dachung Musa Bagos
Dachung Musa Bagos

The tribunal ruled on Tuesday, September 12, that Bagos was not validly nominated by the PDP, ultimately declaring the Labour Party candidate, Ajang Alfred, as the rightful winner of the poll.

This ruling marks the third time in Plateau State that the tribunal has nullified the election victories of PDP candidates.

Senator Napoleon Bali, who represents Plateau South, and Peter Gyengdeng, who represents Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency, have also faced a similar fate.

