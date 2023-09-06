ADVERTISEMENT
None of your business — Tribunal kicks out APM's case against Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court says the issue of the double nomination was not proved by the petitioners.

President Bola Tinubu (right) and Vice-President Kashim Shettima (left) [Twitter/@officialABAT]
Delivering judgment, Justice Haruna Tsammani said that the suit lacked merit.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in a petition marked CA/PEPC/04/ challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election was also heard.

The respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and Kabir Masari.

According to the APM, Tinubu and Shettima were not qualified to contest the election on the grounds of the alleged double nomination of the vice president-elect.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Tsammani the chairman of the five-member panel.

The court held that the issue of qualification or disqualification are the issues that should go to the Federal High Court and not at the election court. The court held that these issues ought to have been taken at the pre hearing session.

"The petitioners have no locus standi to challenge the nomination of a candidate by his party. The court held that if a party chooses to nominate a candidate after meeting with the party's constitution it is not the problem of another party.

"In as much as it follows the stipulations of sections 131 and 137 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria as amended."

The court said the issue of the double nomination has not been proved by the petitioners.

It held further that the third respondent, Shettima, earlier withdrew his nomination as the senator representing Borno Central senatorial district. The court therefore dismissed the petition for lacking in merit.

The panel stressed that though all the three cases challenging President Tinubu's election were consolidated, the petitions will however maintain their separate identities.

