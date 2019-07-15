The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has granted the request of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to present 48 video evidences to back their claims against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP had claimed that Atiku defeated Buhari at the February 23, 2019 presidential election with about 1.6 million votes.

Earlier, counsels of President Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had unanimously objected to an application by PDP to present video clips and its star witness, Segun Showunmi.

Showunmi was the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation.

At the tribunal on Monday, July 15, 2019, Chris Uche, counsel to the petitioners, applied that they present their star witness.

Uche said in the course of the his testimony, video clips would be played.

But, counsel to the APC, Faseyi Akintola, told the tribunal that they ought to have been informed before they brought their star witness and new evidence.

Similarly, Alex Izinyon, counsel to Buhari, objected saying they had been “ambushed” with the development.

“Your lordship they are not part of the documents listed,” Izinyon announced.

Uztaz Usman, counsel to INEC, argued that the presentation of the witness and evidence was not part of what they lawyers agreed on.

“We were taken by surprise. This does not comply with first schedule of evidence act," he said.

The tribunal led by Mohammed Garba dismissed INEC counsel's submission saying the said agreement is not binding on the court.