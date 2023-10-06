ADVERTISEMENT
Tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against Gov Alex Otti

News Agency Of Nigeria

The tribunal stated that the petitioners were unable to prove their allegations that the election was marred by corrupt practices and irregularities.

Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]

The three-member panel in its almost four-hour judgement, read by Justice G.T.D Gwada, dismissed the three grounds raised by the petitioner for lacking in merit.

The tribunal in a unanimous decision held that the petitioners failed in their attempt to convince the panel that the election was marred by irregularities and not conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 beyond reasonable doubt.

It further ruled that the issue of whether Otti was qualified to contest or whether the LP’s Governorship Primary was not duly conducted “were entirely party affairs and, therefore, the tribunal lacked the jurisdiction”.

The tribunal also held that the petitioners were unable to prove beyond reasonable doubt, their allegations that Otti did not score the majority of the lawful votes cast and that the election was marred by corrupt practices and irregularities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judgment was delivered at the Federal High Court Room, amidst heavy presence of security personnel.

Tinubu is committed to national unity, cohesion - Bello Matawalle

Meet the 21st century Nobel Laureates of literature

Tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against Gov Alex Otti

FG hands over 40 houses to IDPs, sympathises with Zamfara Govt

Nigerian Army to conduct 3 training exercises nationwide

Kebbi Govt shares ₦5.7bn palliative to 550,000 families

Amaechi didn't ask us to vote against Tinubu —  Rivers APC chieftain

Hisbah finds HIV patients, pregnant women among couples for mass wedding

4 entrepreneurs benefit from Nasarawa govt's ₦500m revolving loan - Official

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

